This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
