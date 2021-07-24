 Skip to main content
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

