Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.