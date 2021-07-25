Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.69. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
