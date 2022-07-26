Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.