Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can e…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92,…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 34%…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect…