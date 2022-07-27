For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56…
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tempera…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 m…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…