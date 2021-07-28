Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.