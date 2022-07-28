Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.