Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56…
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tempera…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 m…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.