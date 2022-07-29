Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.