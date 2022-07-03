Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
