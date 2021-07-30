Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.