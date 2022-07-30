Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
