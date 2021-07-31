This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
