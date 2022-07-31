Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
