Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
