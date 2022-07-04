Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.