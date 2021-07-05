For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out withou…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lake …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. The…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepa…