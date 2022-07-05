This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
