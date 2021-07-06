Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.