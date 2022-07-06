For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
