Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.