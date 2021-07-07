 Skip to main content
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

