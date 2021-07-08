This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva