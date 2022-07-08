Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
