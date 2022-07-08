Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.