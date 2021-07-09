For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
