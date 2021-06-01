For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
