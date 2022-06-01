For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
