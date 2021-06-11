Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
