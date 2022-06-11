This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We…
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.