This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …