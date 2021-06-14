Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.