For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
