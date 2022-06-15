This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
