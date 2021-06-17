For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Friday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.36. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
