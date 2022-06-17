This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…