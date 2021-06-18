Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.