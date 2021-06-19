This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
