Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.