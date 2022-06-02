Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
