This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
