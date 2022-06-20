Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.