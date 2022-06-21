Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.