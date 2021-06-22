Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.