Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.