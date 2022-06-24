Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.