Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 …