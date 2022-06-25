This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
