Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.