Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

