This evening in Lake Geneva: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
