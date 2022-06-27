Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.