Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.